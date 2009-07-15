Keeping Up With A Kardashian

Me and the gorge Miss Kardashian

I was down in Fort Lauderdale recently for the opening of the luxruious new W hotel. We’re opening a new salon there in September so I was really excited to check out the space. It’s so amazing!

The party was a star-studded affair — everyone from Cindy Crawford to Blake Lively and Penn Badgley were there to celebrate the opening. The party raged on until almost four in the morning and there were 1200 people all living it up and enjoying the celebratory vibe.

I was in the VIP section when I bumped into the gorge Khloe Kardashian. We’re friends on Facebook and follow each other on Twitter, but I have never met her in person before! She was gracious and so beautiful and a little taller than I expected. We had a great time laughing and chatting and getting to know one another.

Whenever I meet someone new, I have a tendency to think about what I would do to their hair if given the chance. For Khloe I would go for more, more, more! She already has super long hair, but I think every girl wants to have more hair, regardless of if she already has tons or doesn’t have too much at all. I would add in some of my clip-in extensions, which would make her even more fabulous than she already is, if that’s even possible.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.