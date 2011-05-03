Keep Your Makeup In Check During Allergy Season

With the arrival of spring comes shorter flirty hemlines, a host of impromtu concerts and tempting new makeup trends. Unfortuntately, somewhere in between all the much-awaited fun, allergies conveniently kick in and ruin nearly all my plans. Come May, its pretty obvious that Visene is a staple when the only thing more abundant than pollen is a constant stream of tears. Even if you can’t keep from sneezing every two minutes, it’s possible to keep from looking like a disheveled, red-nosed mess.

1 of 11 To rid your eyes of dark circles, use a cooling mask to banish, enhance brightness and reduce puffiness.

(Origins No Puffery Cooling Mask, $21, at drugstore.com) The antihistamines in allergy medicine dry out the skin, leaving it more vulnerable to flake, so nows the time to skip heavy foundation. Instead, use a tinted moisturizer, and dont be afraid to reapply a few times throughout the day.

(Josie Maran Tinted Moisturizer, $38, at Sephora) A green-tinted concealer to will cancel out any most of the redness while covering any noticeable blemishes. This four-shade compact also boasts a yellow tone that conceals dark circles  a must have for allergy season (ULTA Multi-Shade Concealer Palette, $18, at Ulta.com) It's nearly impossible to go an entire day without tearing up, making eyeliner a seriously challenge. Instead of using it on the inside of your eye, apply waterproof liner just on the outer corners. This way, you expose your eyes to fewer allergens and youre less likely to get full-on raccoon eye if you accidently rub. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner, $23, at Sephora) Follow with a touch of bronzer (avoid blush at all costs  youre red enough) to contour the face and reduce the appearance of puffiness. Just make sure you choose a bronzer with brown, rather than red undertones (duh). Our favorite is this one from Physicians Formula because its fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and paraben-free. Who needs more irritants in the springtime anyway?

(Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Bronzer, $14 at Physicians Formula) To minimize the chance of your eye makeup running, apply Vaseline to your eyelashes as makeshift mascara. Your lashes will appear longer and thicker, but wont run down your face when you tear up.

(Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, $3, at Target) If youre brave enough to dabble with, instead of using the same tube every day, use disposable mascara wands to decrease the amount of allergens and irritants youre transferring to and from your eyes

(Face Secrets Disposable Mascara Wands, $4, at SallyBeauty) If you absolutely can't go without eyeshadow and youre up for a challenge, prep the lids with primer, apply shadow and tap powder over the lid to set.

(Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $18, at UrbanDecay) A great way to look refreshed is to dab cream-tinted shadow at the inner corners of the eye. Just be sure not to apply it all over the lid, which could dramatically highlight your bloodshot eyes. (MAC Vanilla Eyeshadow, $15, at Nordstrom) Though you may be tempted to try out springs newest bold lip trends, hold off until the redness subsides. Instead, pick up this subtle SPF Lip Glow by Dior. Its a peachy pink sheer lip balm that color-adjusts to your lips and best of all, wont dry them out.

