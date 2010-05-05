Keep Sun Damage At Bay! Best Lightweight And Affordable Sunscreens

Photo: Christian Wheatley, iStock

With summer rolling in, and StyleCaster’s AC on the fritz, all we can think about are mini skirts, sunglasses, the pool and ice-cold drinks. Along with these fantasies of methods to cool off, our minds have also started to wander to weekends splayed out on brightly patterned beach towels. This of course brings us to the question of proper sun protection (none of us want to look like LiLo after a spray tan).

We’ve narrowed our shopping list down to eight lotions to keep sun-induced aging at bay all affordable, lightweight sunscreens that are perfect for the season (read: great formulas that won’t have you looking like an overslicked greaseball).

Clinique Sun SPF 50 Body Cream



Clinique’s SPF not only looks like a cute addition (who doesn’t perk up with a bit of bright yellow?) to your beach bag, but also has a SolarSmart technology that helps to protect against UVA and UVB rays while also fighting aging. $20, sephora.com

Peter Thomas Roth Uber-Dry Sunscreen



One of the worst things about old school sunscreen formulas is that sticky, greasy feeling you get after applying. Peter Thomas Roth’s Uber-Dry Sunscreen is super lightweight, dries quickly and doesn’t leave you with that oily residue. Sand tattooed to your bottom? We think not. $26, sephora.com

Neutrogena Sunblock Lotion SPF 60+



Neutrogena’s sunblock in 60+ SPF maintains its lightweight non-greasy feel even with the high protection value. The gentle formula is oil-free and great for those of us with sensitive skin, since the last thing that we want is an unsightly breakout when we’re baring more skin than ever. $9.59, cvs.com

Aveeno Continuous Protection Sunblock SPF 55



Playing in the sun is a great way to stay active during the hotter season, and the last you want is to have a patchy tan. Try a waterproof formula that’ll do well for pool-lovers and volleyball players alike. The hypoallergenic formula has an active photobarrier complex to maintain sun protection over a longer period of time, so you don’t have to remember to reapply when you’re two margaritas in. $8.79, cvs.com

Hawaiian Tropic Sunblock Oil Free Faces SPF 30



This oil-free sunblock for visages comes in a bottle with a tiny mirror on the front perfect for poolside application. The feel of the lotion is smooth and lightweight and doesn’t have that sunblock smell to it. Keep the scented coconut stuff for the body and your complexion will thank you. $7.69, drugstore.com

Neutrogena Age Shield Face Block



Ladies help stave off the need for botox with some wrinkle early prevention. Neutrogena’s Age Shield Face Block is a fragrance-free sunblock with Helioplex, a technology that helps to protect your skin against aging UVA rays up to six layers deep so even while you’re out in the sun you can try to maintain your wrinkle-free appearance. $7.81, ulta.com

Coppertone Sensitive Skin Faces Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50



Sensitive skin plus sun exposure and sweat isn’t exactly the perfect recipe for a beautiful bronzed look. Try a sunscreen especially made for sensitive skin. This Coppertone formula is oil-free and fragrance-free so there’s less chance of irritation. The bonus? The lotion is also waterproof not a common feature for gentle formulas. $9.49, ulta.com

Korres Watermelon Sunscreen Face Cream SPF 30



If you’re not so keen on eating your fruits and greens then try slathering them on. This SPF30 face cream is rich in naturally occurring vitamins and amino acids which help to prevent aging in the skin. The natural lotion is formulated without parabens and synthetic dyes and has a great fruity scent. $28, sephora.com

