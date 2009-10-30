Best 1980’s Inspired Beauty Trends

Not ready to bust out your leggings, scrunchy socks and off-the-shoulder Flashdance sweatshirts? Reignite your love for everything 80’s with these easy beauty and accessory trends.

Bust Out A Bow

Not since Madonna’s hayday circa Like A Virgin have we seen such show-stopping hair bows. Here are three looks spotted at New York Fashion Week Spring 2010 (from left to right): Milly by Michelle Smith, Betsey Johnson, and Marc by Marc Jacobs. Get Into The Groove with this trend in the real world by going for a more moderately-sized headband or hair clip embellished with a bow.

Rock The Neon

The neon of the future’s so bright, you gotta wear shades. The best way to pull off the trend and look hot instead of headache-inducing: Go for a neon nail polish or accessory with an otherwise subdued (preferably all black) ensemble. Here, our favorites: Dannijo Harrison Earrings with neon pink crystals wrapped in oxidized silver have a great rocker vibe. Much like George Michael, Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Collide is an English import that won’t disappoint. Zoya Nail Polish La-Di-Da Sampler is a full collection of neons, guaranteed to light up an outfit perfectly.





Frosted Lipstick & Blue Eyeshadow

Yes, we swear you can wear blue eyeshadow! Just make sure it is sheer and shimmery, lest you look like an extra on the set of Pretty in Pink. Match up this retro trend with a nude lips, but go for a frosted mauve hue to make it look 80’s authentic. Our picks:



NARS Lipstick in Klute is a subtly frosted lilac lipstick that evokes an innocently beautiful effect. SoftLips Tinted Lip Conditioner boasts a metallic sheen to add a bit of dimension while you hydrate. Make Up For Ever Diamond Shadow 301 Make Up For Ever’s iteration is sheer and shimmery. 3 Custom Color in Russian Blue Shadow is highly pigmented for wear All Night Long.