Get Katy Perry’s Yin Yang Nail Art

Call us crazy, but when we see simple yet amazing nail art on people like Katy Perry, we jump on it pretty quickly. On the cover of Elle’s September issue, Katy’s modeling yin yang nail art and we’re already in love. Besides the fact that she’s the perfect balance of yin and yang being both crazy and talented, this manicure is just amazing for the singer.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to get Katy’s yin yang nails above. Our choice for black polish is OPI Black Onyx, and our choice for white polish is China Glaze White Out. You’ll also need a skinny white nail brush or pen and two bobby pins. For a top coat that makes the manicure last twice as long, we used Orly Won’t Chip Top Coat. Trust us, as far as top coats are concerned, this one takes the cake.

If you’re so inclined to try the yin yang nails for yourself, be sure to tweet us a picture @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured in next week’s Nail Call on the site!

Cover via Elle.com, pictures by Augusta Falletta