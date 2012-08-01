StyleCaster
Share

Get Katy Perry’s Yin Yang Nail Art

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get Katy Perry’s Yin Yang Nail Art

Augusta Falletta
by
Get Katy Perry’s Yin Yang Nail Art
7 Start slideshow

Call us crazy, but when we see simple yet amazing nail art on people like Katy Perry, we jump on it pretty quickly. On the cover of Elle’s September issue, Katy’s modeling yin yang nail art and we’re already in love. Besides the fact that she’s the perfect balance of yin and yang being both crazy and talented, this manicure is just amazing for the singer.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to get Katy’s yin yang nails above. Our choice for black polish is OPI Black Onyx, and our choice for white polish is China Glaze White Out. You’ll also need a skinny white nail brush or pen and two bobby pins. For a top coat that makes the manicure last twice as long, we used Orly Won’t Chip Top Coat. Trust us, as far as top coats are concerned, this one takes the cake.

If you’re so inclined to try the yin yang nails for yourself, be sure to tweet us a picture @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured in next week’s Nail Call on the site!

Cover via Elle.com, pictures by Augusta Falletta

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Katy Perry sporting yin yang nails on the September issue of Elle (left) and a close up of Beauty High's yin yang nails (right). 

Step 1: After applying a base coat, apply two coats of black polish to your nails. 

Step 2: Paint a top coat once the black polish is dry. Using a thin white brush, paint very narrow 'S' shapes vertically in the center of your nail. 

Step 3: On one side of the white 'S' shape, fill in the nail with white nail polish, being careful to stay within the line. 

Step 4: Put black polish on a plastic plate and dip the tip of a bobby pin in the paint. Dot the black polish onto the white part of your nail, closer to the tip of your finger than the cuticle. 

Step 5: Repeat step 4 with white nail polish. Dot the white polish onto the black part of your nail, closer to the cuticle than the tip of your finger. 

Step 6: Finish your manicure with a top coat once the polish has dried. Flaunt your yin yang nails and enjoy the compliments that are sure to come your way! 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Look Back At MTV’s Trailblazing Reality Shows

A Look Back At MTV’s Trailblazing Reality Shows
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share