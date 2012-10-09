StyleCaster
News: Katy Perry’s Obama Nails; Brad Pitt Teases Chanel No. 5

Shannon Farrell
Katy Perry Barack Obama Nails

Photo: Twitter

Katy Perry went political with her latest nail art endeavor, sporting Obama on her tips. Would you show your vote on your digits? —via Twitter

Chanel’s teaser for Brad Pitt’s Chanel No. 5 campaign is the biggest tease of all…all eight seconds of it. —via Elle.com

Gossip Girl’s sixth and final season premiered last night. Fashionista recapped GG’s best fashion moments, from Serena’s inappropriate schoolgirl uniform to Jenny’s transformation into a raccoon.—via Fashionista

Rihanna instagrammed the new ad for her latest fragrance Nude. “Make sure you smell sexy, especially naked, this fall,” she wrote, along with a photo of her playing in the sheets. —via Instagram

 

