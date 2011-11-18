Katy Perry’s Nails are More Over the Top than Her Outfits

We love Katy Perry, we really do. We may not always agree with her choice of hair color or her ludicrous ensembles, but when it comes down to it we have a soft spot for the former-Christian rocker-turned-center-stage starlet.

But more so than her catching song lyrics and overall bubbly personality, what really clinches the deal for us is that we share a mutual love for one thing (no, not cats) – nail art.

She has been adorning her tips with detailed decorations since way before it became the trend we are obsessed with today.

Check out our roundup of Katy Perry’s most glamorous manicures above.