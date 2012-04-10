Katy Perry’s High Ponytail and Other Beauty Trends To Try This Week

Are you dying to try some new beauty trends this spring, but don’t even know where to start? Not to worry—I’ve rounded up some “must-try” beauty looks for the week. From the runway to the red carpet, I will be bringing you some of StyleCaster’s favorite beauty trends that I triple dog, double dare you to try at home.
Check out the slideshow above to see what looks made the cut this week and be sure to let me know whether or not you would rock any of these looks on a daily basis! And if you have any recommendations for up-and-coming trends, be sure to create a StyleCaster profile and submit your own favorite beauty looks of the moment—it could be featured here next week!
From Katy Perry’s high-top pony to Zooey Deschanel’s glamorous nude and neon manicure, do you think these beauty looks are new fashion staples or fading fads?
Channel your inner genie and sport a high ponytail this spring like Katy Perry and Kat Graham. TIP: You may need to invest in some extensions to get this exact look at home. (Unless you have super natural thick, long hair, in which case I hate you.)
Photo:
SipaUSA /
Blue mascara, anyone? One of my favorite trends from this past season, this is the perfect look to brighten up an otherwise neutral face.
When Zooey Deschanel tweeted this picture of her teal tipped manicure, I swooned. (And immediately tried replicating the look at home to no avail. Maybe you will have more luck?)
Neon nails and bold lips are the best ways to make a statement this spring. Don't be afraid to mix up colors for a runway inspired look!
Not sure how well this will translate to the street, but there is something kind of cool about color-blocking your face makeup. But two different eyeshadows is definitely not for the timid.