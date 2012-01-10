Katy Perry’s False Eyelashes Coming to Ulta

Katy Perry isn’t letting any divorce slow her down. The star is launching a a fake eyelash line with Eylure in Ulta stores come February.

“As a false lash lover herself, Katy had a very clear idea of what she wanted to achieve and was involved in every step of the design process,” Eylure said.”We were keen to create a range of lashes that were a direct extension of her own personal style.”

We’re pretty excited to see what Eylure and Katy have in store. Here’s to hoping for neon hues and mile-long lashes!

[Fashion Etc]