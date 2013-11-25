Get Katy Perry’s Bold Red Lip (and Polka Dot Nails!) From the AMAs

While there were a lot of stunning looks (and some strange entrances and performances – we’re talking to you Lady Gaga’s human horse and Miley’s cat-suit) we have to say that in our eyes, Katy Perry simply stole the beauty show. Lately she has taken on this somewhat matured, yet always on-trend beauty look, and while her peers keep trying to outdo each other, Perry just keeps it simple on the red carpet – and consistently stuns.

Last night was no different, wearing a gorgeous floral Oscar de la Renta gown, a curled faux bob and a gorgeous red lip. Makeup artist Jake Bailey said that the second he saw the gown, he knew they would do a red lip, pairing it with black liner and lots of lashes to create that “classic Katy” look to complement the dress. Below, he broke down for us exactly how he got the look:

I started with a sheer application of COVERGIRL Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation in Buff Beige #825. This foundation is perfect for the red carpet because it provides full coverage but can be blended sheerly for light yet durable coverage. It lasts forever and the 20 SPF is great for a daytime red carpet event because they have to stand in the sun for so long!

For the eyes, I started by creating a classic Hollywood eye line using COVERGIRL Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Black Fire #410. I love this pencil because you can create the look of a liquid liner but it’s much easier to apply. I accentuated the crease of her lid using Flamed Out Shadow Pot in Melted Caramel #330 and finished with the NEW Bombshell Volume Mascara in Very Black #800 – it creates extreme volume!

I then set the foundation with a light dusting of COVERGIRL + Olay Pressed Powder in Light #330 and warmed the apples of her cheeks with Clean Glow Blush in Roses #100. I finished the look with a classic bold red lip. I used COVERGIRL Lip Perfection in Hot #305 with matching liner. I used the liner to perfect her lip shape before applying color.

Katy also tends to like a fun nail, and last night she chose to go with black and white polka dots to match her dress – we sense a theme here! Manicurist Kimmie Kyees used two coats of Sally Hansen Triple Shine Nail Color in Slick Black as a base, and then Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear in White On to create the small dots on top (using a dotting tool). And of course, finish with a top coat!

Will you be trying this look out yourself at home? Let us know in the comments below!

Courtesy Images