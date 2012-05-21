Get Katy Perry’s Billboard Music Awards Berry Lip

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at last night’s Billboard Music Awards staying on trend with something that we’ve been seeing a lot of lately — a bold, wine-colored lip. As Perry is not one to shy away from bold colors (we love that her purple hair now has black roots seamlessly grown into it) this didn’t take us by surprise, but it definitely looked good and we had to get the scoop.

Makeup artist Todd Delano described the look as a “glamorous twist on 90’s goth.” He used Lancome products to achieve the perfect skin and classically lined eyes to match the bold lip. To get the look, Delano used Lancome’s Liner Design Gel EyeLiner in Black Fishnets to define Perry’s eyes and lots of Hypnose Custom Volume Mascara in Black. For the lips, he used Le Lipstique Lip Colouring Stick in Portelle to line the lips and then Lancome’s Rouge in Love Lip Color in Fiery Attitude to get that rich, berry shade.

Remember that with a look like this you’ll want to follow Delano’s suit and choose one major area to play up (like the lips) but you can still have fun with your eyes and do a bit of liner!

What do you think of Perry’s look? Would you try this color yourself?

[Image via Sipa]