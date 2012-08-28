Katy Perry Tries (Yet Another) Hair Color, Azealia Banks’s M.A.C. Lipstick

We thought we’d seen Katy Perry try every hair color possible, but nope. She debuts a new hue on the cover of L’Officiel magazine this month. The pop star went with a fiery orange that (no surprise) looked great on her. —via Style.com

As if we needed another reason to wear plum lipstick this fall. “Van Vogue” rapper Azealia Banks collaborated on a limited-edition deep plum lipstick with M.A.C. out September 5. And if you’re in New York next week, she will be performing at M.A.C.’s store in Soho on Fashion’s Night Out. —via Allure.com

Who said classic is boring? Dita Von Teese’s new vintage-inspired clothing line brings back the silhouettes that Audrey and Greta made famous, but with some added sex appeal. —via InStyle.com

Christopher Kane has designed a knotted faux-leather headband for TIGI. The limited-edition piece will only be available mid-September from selected salons with the purchase of two Catwalk by TIGI products. —via Beautyhigh.com