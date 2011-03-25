Katy Perry Tries To One Up Gaga, An 8-Year-Old Gets Botox

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Barney New York guru Jason Ascher tells us what spring shades work on every skin tone (bellasugar)

Katy Perry is giving Gaga a run for her money with her latest music video makeup, for E.T., looking a little too creepy if you ask me. (peoplestylewatch)

Israeli brand Ahava has big plans ahead as their company refocuses on their branding. (wwd)

Vanessa Hudgens certainly knows how to rock a good nail look, and didn’t disappoint with a mixture of taupe and glitter. (glamour/beautydepartment)

A mom in San Fransisco has been shooting her daughter up with Botox and giving her “virgin” waxes to help her become a star. Uh, what?? (jezebel)

