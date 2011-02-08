Have A Katy Perry Valentine

Photo: © Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PCA

As anyone struggling to get “Firework” out of their head can attest to, Katy Perry is the It Girl of the moment. From racking up Grammy nominations and causing controversy on PBS to becoming a newlywed and guest-starring on sitcoms, girlfriend has had quite the year.

Somehow in that packed schedule of hers, she also found the time to pair up with Schick Quattro razors for a truly awesome Valentine’s Day promotion.

Visit the Dare To Be Spontaneous campaign on Schick’s Facebook page and send friends one of four e-cards inspired by Katy’s hit songs. I definitely LOL’ed over the “You make my heart go boom, boom, boom” card.

In addition to these fun cards, the brand is also kicking off a Facebook and Twitter campaign urging users to be spontaneous in order to win some truly awesome prizes, including a chance to see Katy on her upcoming California Dreams tour. Just like the brand on Facebook and follow them and Katy on Twitter to get the scoop and updates on how to enter to win.

