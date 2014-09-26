Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair Red, Britney Spears Gets a Bob, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Katy Perry dyed her hair red and make the debut on Instagram next to a muppet. Thoughts? [Instagram]

2. If you’ve been looking for a new way to wear eyeliner, take a cue from Paris Fashion Week and put it on your earlobe. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

3. File under genius: Three tricks to stop your face cream from pilling. [Allure]

4. Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to jump on the bob bandwagon, but we doubt the short style will stay for her Vegas show. [Daily Makeover]

5. We love a good beauty hack, and this reason for using eyeshadow in your hair is pretty top notch. [Fashionista]