Katy Perry Dyed Her Signature Pixie Cut Lavender, and It Looks So Pretty

Katy Perry isn’t wasting any time. A day after the season finale of “American Idol,” for which she is a judge, the 33-year-old singer flew to Germany for the European leg of her “Witness: The Tour.” But that isn’t even the exciting part. While fans were ogling over new costumes and a back-to-business Perry, we were in awe of something else: her new lavender hair.

Nine months after ditching her signature mermaid-length black hair for a platinum-blonde pixie cut, Perry is switching thing up again—this time, by dyeing her hair a beautiful shade of blue-ish lavender. And though Perry kept her pixie cut (once you go pixie, you never go back—take a look at Kris Jenner), she did go all out with her jewel-toned hair color.

Perry’s hairstylist Rick Henry, of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, was the first to show off the singer’s just-dyed hair color. On his Instagram, Henry—who has also worked on the heads of stars including Brittany Snow and Jessica Szhor—introduced fans to Perry’s fairy-like hair color, which he dubbed “Blueberry Crush.” Though the color has overall purple tones, we can see where the blueberry tint comes in. (Plus, there’s a controversy that blueberries actually turn purple when crushed.)

Whatever Perry’s hair color is—purple, blue, somewhere in between—there’s no denying that she is rocking her new look. Keep on keeping on, Katy.