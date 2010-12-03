Make Fireworks With Katy Perry’s Golden Look

How stunning did Katy Perry look on the red carpet last night? I mean, she just looked so beautiful with her glowing hair and makeup. Our friends at Hollywood Life share the secrets on how you can get Mrs. Russell Brand’s glam look:

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Katy’s hair looks really shiny and healthy. One of the best tricks to keep your hair looking like that is to apply argan oil on your hair regularly. Use Moroccanoil Oil Treatment on your ends regularly for healthy, shiny hair.

Don’t you love her flawless complexion? A great luminizing powder will give you that glow, like Fresh Minerals Mineral Luminizing Brush Powder. Accent your cheeks with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Custom Glow Blush & Bronzer Duo in Rosy Glow.

I live for this golden shadow that Katy has on her upper and lower lids. Use NARS Single Eye Shadow in Etrusque to get the look, then follow up with a good lengthening mascara like L’Oreal Lash Out Lengthening and Separating Mascara.

Finish the look with a great pink lip gloss with a touch of gold like Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Pink Afterglow. This is such a versatile gloss and it really does look good on EVERYONE.

More from Hollywood Life:

What To Wear To Your Office Holiday Party

60 Second Makeup Tip: From Desk To Dinner

Try on more Katy Perry looks in the Makeover Studio!