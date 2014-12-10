Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry is Back to Purple, How to Try Out Glitter, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Katy Perry has switched up her hair hue yet again, this time opting for a purple shade. [People StyleWatch]

Khloe Kardashian also changed up her hair, going the lighter route for the colder season. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Not sure if the amount of hair that comes out on your brush everyday is normal? Find out if it is. [ Daily Makeover

4. Fake fuller lips in 4 easy steps with these tips. [ Byrdie