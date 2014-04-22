StyleCaster
News: Katy Perry’s Green Hair Looked Great at Coachella; NARS Glosses Get a Makeover

Soho Desert House With Bacardi - Day 2

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry showed off her “slime green” hair at Coachella—it looks awesome, and a little bit lighter and brighter than the original color. [BellaSugar]

If you missed the opportunity to hit the music festival, you can still get that effortless California girl glow with these three products. [Elle]

NARS has given their beloved lip glosses a makeover. The new formulation is shinier, less sticky, and more moisturizing than ever before. [Allure]

If you’re more of a lipstick queen, but struggle with staying power, give one of these innovative lip primers a try. [Beauty High]

