The Secret Behind Katy Perry’s Glow

Katy Perry hit the Grammys red carpet with a huge braided bun, but it wasn’t her hair that we were paying attention to. We couldn’t take our eyes off her glowing skin. While the singer has never pretended to have perfect skin (she was once the face of Proactiv), she could have fooled us. See how makeup artist Jake Bailey was able to create the look of flawless skin.

“Katy had a very clear idea of what she wanted for the Grammys this year,” says Bailey. ” She wanted sexy eyes, elegant lashes and she wanted to glow!”

To get that lit-from-within look, Bailey prepped Katy’s skin with Olay’s new Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream ($23.99, target.com). “This is perfect to use under makeup as it delivers lots of moisture but still feels lightweight, and foundation glides smoothly over it.”

Once the moisturizer absorbed, Bailey mixed equal parts CoverGirl BB cream ($6.22, drugstore.com) and CoverGirl TruBlend Liquid Foundation ($7.99, drugstore.com) on the back of his palm and buffed it all over her face and neck with a soft brush for sheer coverage. He finished by warming and highlighting her complexion using CoverGirl TruMagic Sunkisser ($10.99, ulta.com) and Luminizer ($10.99, ulta.com).

“I blended the Sunkisser along the hairline and into the hollows of the cheeks to add warmth and dimension. I then took the Luminizer and used it to add a golden glow to her cheekbones, tip of her nose and just above the cupids bow of her lips.”

