The Detail You Probably Missed in Katy Perry’s Engagement Ring Reveal

Thanks to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Valentine’s Day proposals are back like they never left. Last week, the Lord of the Rings alum and singer revealed they were engaged in matching us-sies, because why not? And though we’re predictably enamored with the hardware on Perry’s ring finger, it’s the engagement nails we’re kind-of smitten with too.

We’ve come to expect the unexpected from the “365” singer who transforms her style with nearly every album cycle. For instance, before we could get comfortable with her jet black hair, she hit us with neon-colored wigs and eventually, a platinum blonde pixie. So it should come as no surprise that her engagement ring isn’t a traditional diamond. In the post announcing her soon-to-be wedded bliss, we got an up-close look at the pink flower-shaped rock in all its glory. Spoiler alert: it’s gorgeous.

But stare a little longer and you’ll notice an under-the-radar detail; her hands were already prepared for the momentary spotlight. Traditionally, engagement photos showcase a neutral manicure so the ring can truly shine. Rarely do you see hot pink digits that just so happen to match the bling. Leave it to Perry to do just that and make accessory-polish hybrids a thing we need to try immediately.

Whether Perry planned the matching accessories or not, we’re thrilled for the months to come. If the proposal was this unexpected, we can’t wait to see what the wedding will bring.