Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair “Slime Green”

Katy Perry has experimented with some out-of-the-box hair colors in her day, most notably a bright blue hue that she had become known for during her “I Kissed a Girl” stage. Now, the singer has drastically changed up her jet-black bob for a “slime green” shade that she said she had always wanted to try out.

MORE: Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend

Perry posted the picture on Instagram last night with the caption “SLIME GREEN FOR SPRING by my bb’s @neeenaboo & @brantmayfield at the @mcmillansalon.” You guys know the one – owned by famous hairstylist Chris McMillan, who is responsible for the hairstyles of Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, to name a few.

As for Perry, she had mentioned on the red carpet at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. that she wanted to go slime green for spring. She told E! Online, “I’m really excited about slime green, but I hope my hair doesn’t fall out.” We think she can pull off the look (and hope her hair doesn’t fall out either) but what do you guys think of the final results?