Katy Perry Has Festive Candy Cane Eyeliner in New Music Video

While you’re adding Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me back on your Spotify playlist, Katy Perry has a new song you just might want to include. Perry’s Cozy Little Christmas comes with a festive music video featuring over-the-top holiday makeup, too, as expected from Perry. Girl does nothing small. While you might not have hours to create some of these wild beauty looks, you’ll be able to take some holiday makeup inspo from Cozy—especially the killer candy cane eyeliner.

Perry’s Cozy makeup is courtesy of Anthony Nguyen, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the singer’s candy cane eyeliner with complimentary red lipstick and faux freckles. It’s like an adorable Mrs. Claus look complete with retro blonde curls. It’s totally something you could recreate at home with ColourPop Venus Liner Crème Gel Liner ($5.50 at ColourPop) and Exit Liner Crème Gel Liner ($5.50 at ColourPop).

It wouldn’t be the holidays without sparkle and Perry also rocked “icy eyes” in the video. Her eyelids are bedazzled with rhinestones that pop against her red lip and jet-black hair.

Perry plays around with her hair too, dancing with Santa in a red Bettie Page-style wig. She also does shots of what looks like eggnog in a beehive wig complete with Christmas tree ornaments. Watch the entire video, below.

We told you it was extra in the best way possible.

