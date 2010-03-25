Katy Perry Bridal Hairstyles

Katy Perry may have kissed a girl (and liked it), but the sultry songbird is now betrothed to British funny man Russell Brand. She is quite the style chameleon: In the past year, the blue-eyed brunette experimented with bangs, retro waves, bobs and updos with reckless abandon. So when we heard about her recent engagement, we couldn’t resist giving her a bridal-specific makeover. Here, our favorite looks for Katy impending nuptials:

We loved Rose Byrne‘s sparkly barrette she rocked to anchor her side-parted Old Hollywood waves. Katy loves a side-part and would be able to pull off a little dazzle against her canvas of deep black tresses.

Teri Hatcher‘s sleek side-parted side-bun is a bridal win as well. We love it for its subtle chicness.

A ’20s finger-waved do like Kim Kardashian’s would appeal to Katy’s retro yet edgy sensibility. Bonus: This updo would provide ample hold during what will no doubt be a night of dancing and mayhem.

Which one do you like best?

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz