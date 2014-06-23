Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry Bleached Her Brows, Ciate to Launch Colored Mascara, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Katy Perry bleached her brows, and let’s just say we hope she bleaches them back. [Daily Makeover]

2. Nail brand Ciate will be introducing a line of 6 colored mascara come July. [WWD]

3. Learn how to lose weight without that pesky “counting calories” thing. [StyleCaster]

4. Due to the World Cup, no one can stop talking about Brazil (and their beauty trends) and apparently burning your hair to find split ends is one of them. Um, what? [Glamour]

5. Bumble and bumble has appointed hairstylist Laurent Philippon as its first global artistic director for the brand, after working together for 20 years. [Press Release]

Image via Instagram