News: Katy Perry’s Beauty Routine Takes 90 Minutes; Celebrities in Swimsuits

Katy Perry is definitely not low-maintenance when it comes to beauty. “I’m a product whore. I have a regimen that spans an hour and a half, and nothing goes out of order,” she said in an interview. — via WWD

See how Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum and more celebrities wear swimsuits to the beach. — via StyleCaster

Of course, Rihanna doesn’t love her swimsuits as much as she loves her birthday suit. The singer stepped out on her balcony in Monaco this weekend wearing nothing but sunglasses. — via E! News

These 8 signs you’re ready for a new hairstyle are hilariously relatable. — via Beauty High

See Chanel‘s covetable fall 2013 color collection. — via SheFinds