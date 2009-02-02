Kat’s Razor Bob Makeover

Thinking of going for a bob? Take a cue from Kat, 26, who cut off more than six inches! Here’s her makeover story:

Why did you give yourself this makeover?

I’m traveling to South America for four months and it’s summer there so I wanted something light, easy to style, and off of my neck. I also got the cut because I volunteered to be a model at a Bumble & Bumble razor bob class, so it was free.

Have you had long hair for a while?

Yes, it’s been about two years. I like long hair, but my hair is so fine and thin that I can’t let it go too long or it looks limp. Put it this way, Baywatch hair is not in the cards for me.

How do you like your new bob?

I love it. It’s light and bouncy. I blow dry it straight most of the time, but I can also let it dry naturally and it doesn’t curl up too much. My natural hair is wavy in some parts and straight in others, so I used to always have to do some styling to it when it was long. This shorter cut looks better when I let it go. What’s also amazing is that when I go out at night, it keeps its shape. It’s very low maintenance.

Is it easy to style?

It’s much easier to style because I have less hair so it takes less time to dry. It’s also easier to give it more volume because there’s not a lot of long hair weighing it down.

What’s the reaction for your friends?

My friends love it!

How have guys been reacting to it.?

I’m single, and some of my guy friends when they saw me were like, “Wow, really sexy! Love the new ‘do.” I work at a restaurant and always had my long hair pulled back into a ponytail. Now that it’s short, I wear it down, which everyone seems to really like.

Will you keep it?

I might go back and forth because I always get bored. I can’t do one thing for the rest of my life, but I won’t let it go too long because then it gets stringy again. That’s not good!