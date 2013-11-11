StyleCaster
Share

Katie Holmes’ Red Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, We’re Totally Copying It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Katie Holmes’ Red Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, We’re Totally Copying It

Wendy Rodewald
by
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes stars in the campaign for Bobbi Brown’s Old Hollywood Collection.

Katie Holmes is such a master of the natural look that we can’t even remember the last time we saw her in a statement lip. But after getting a look at her new campaign for the Bobbi Brown Old Hollywood Collection, we’re going to have to insist the star wear this gorgeous red shade just a bit more frequently (pretty please, Katie?).

The lip color is called (fittingly) Old Hollywood and it’s part of the holiday collection that’s available now on Bobbi Brown’s website. A liquid liner pen, lip glosses, cream shadow sticks, nail polishes and an eye palette stocked with classic shades round out the collection.

Products from the Bobbi Brown Old Hollywood Collection

Products from the Bobbi Brown Old Hollywood Collection

Is this look made for holiday partying, or what?

Read more: We Tried Dolce & Gabbana’s Green Lipstick—and Were Totally Surprised

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share