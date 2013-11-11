Katie Holmes’ Red Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, We’re Totally Copying It

Katie Holmes is such a master of the natural look that we can’t even remember the last time we saw her in a statement lip. But after getting a look at her new campaign for the Bobbi Brown Old Hollywood Collection, we’re going to have to insist the star wear this gorgeous red shade just a bit more frequently (pretty please, Katie?).

The lip color is called (fittingly) Old Hollywood and it’s part of the holiday collection that’s available now on Bobbi Brown’s website. A liquid liner pen, lip glosses, cream shadow sticks, nail polishes and an eye palette stocked with classic shades round out the collection.

Is this look made for holiday partying, or what?

Read more: We Tried Dolce & Gabbana’s Green Lipstick—and Were Totally Surprised