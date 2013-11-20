How to Get Katie Holmes’ Red Lip Look From Bobbi Brown

With the holidays coming up, our calendars are quickly being filled with parties, family functions and get togethers that require us to look amazing practically every weekend of the year. With all of these events, it’s important to have an arsenal of makeup looks at the ready, and we’ve basically been taking inspiration from everywhere. Most recently, we spotted Katie Holmes’ bold red lipstick on the Bobbi Brown holiday campaign over at Life & Style Weekly, and we needed to know how to get her old Hollywood glam look.

MORE: Bobbi Brown and Katie Holmes’ Cosmetics Collaboration Released

“Nothing says holiday or old Hollywood like a rich red lip,” Bobbi Brown tells Life & Style Weekly. “I wanted to give Katie a holiday look that is a fresh take on a red carpet classic.” On Katie’s eyes, Bobbi used Blackest Black Ink Liner, before moving down to her cheeks where she applied her blush in Peony. As for the stand out red lip, Bobbi used Hollywood Red Lip Color, Red Lip Liner and topped it all off with Siren Red Lip Gloss.

Image via Life & Style Weekly