Katie Holmes Chopped Her Hair into a Chic Tomboy-ish Pixie Cut

Just when we thought we were going to make it through the week without a major celebrity hair change, Katie Holmes goes ahead and chops off all her hair. On Friday, the 38-year-old actress was photographed at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where she was seen sporting a significantly shorter hairdo than her usual long tousled brunette tresses.

Though she initially kept her haircut hidden underneath a floppy black sunhat, Holmes gave photographers a peek of her brand-new pixie cut when she took off her hat to go through security. However, instead of opting for an edgy, choppy pixie à la celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Holmes went for something sleeker. After removing her hat, fans caught a glimpse of the actress’s just-chopped hairdo, which featured a middle part and curtain-like bangs.

Holmes’s pixie, which was paired with a casual black-and-white striped sweater and blue jeans, also included gradual layers that tapered down the nape of her neck. The actress also kept the sides of her haircut long, allowing for some extra flouncy movement.

As Holmes fans know, this isn’t the first time the actress has sported a pixie cut. She rocked the super-short brunette ‘do roughly 10 years ago. Given that a decade has passed since her pixie days, it seems about time Holmes went back to her roots.