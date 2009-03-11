Katie Holmes, the Long and Short of it

Holmes, who does effortlessly chic like no one’s business, has traded in her cropped locks in favor of long layered waves and side swept bangs. Looking more radiant than ever, the 30-year-old Holmes stepped out alongside husband Tom Cruise for the Japanese premiere of Valkyrie today with what appears to be brand new extensions.

It seems that Holmes has tired of the modified pixie do she has been sporting for quite some time and is ready to embrace her new long hair. Although equally as beautiful, this is a drastically different look than her Glamour cover for April. What do you think?