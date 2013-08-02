News: Katie Holmes Hints at a Fragrance; Sofia Vergara Goes Blonder

Could a signature fragrance be in Katie Holmes‘ future? “I’m interested,” the actress told WWD. “We all need a little help in smelling good, especially in the summer in New York City!” — via WWD

See Beyoncé‘s most iconic hairstyles ranked from best to worst. — via Beauty High

Just months after dying her hair blonde and then back to brunette, Sofia Vergara has taken gone even blonder. We like! — via E! News

Channing Tatum has transformed into a hot blonde, too! The actor bleached his hair and goatee for a new role. — via Us Weekly

In a new Chanel video Diane Kruger, who’s the face the brand’s skincare line, talks about “Where Beauty Begins” — in fluent French, no less. — via PopSugar Beauty