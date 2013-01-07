Katie Holmes’ First Bobbi Brown Ad is Officially Here

News broke back in September that Katie Holmes would sign on to be the first celebrity spokesperson for Bobbi Brown, and now the first look at her ad campaign is here – and it’s stunning. The actress smolders in the ad for the brand’s Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks with loose waves, flawless skin, glossy pink lips and a gorgeous, smudged smokey eye. This is the first of two ad images that were shot featuring Holmes, with the official campaign to launch in mid-February.

Bobbi Brown has long been known for her natural approach to beauty, and Holmes is the perfect match for that approach, so naturally the pairing was well-accepted. The actress agrees, noting, “I really like her philosophy that makeup makes you feel beautiful. You’re already beautiful, but it makes you feel stronger and better. I think that while you don’t want to walk around depending on your beauty, it’s nice to have products out there that do help you when you haven’t slept enough, or if you’re going in to a big meeting and you’re a little nervous and it might be that tube of lipstick that gives you the extra dose of confidence you need. Women in this day and age handle so much, and I think those little things really matter,” said Holmes.

We certainly think that the duo did a fantastic job with the first ad, and can’t wait to see what is to come as they continue to work together. You can watch for the Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks that Holmes is wearing (which will be available in 8 shades for $28) to hit counters in February along with these ads (and one more).