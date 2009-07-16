Kathy Phillips, the former Beauty Director of British Vogue, is now both the International Beauty Director of Conde Nast Asia Pacific (working on both Vogue China and Japan), as well as the founder of the aromatherapy-based brand This Works. Always testing products not only for her own brand but also for her role as Beauty Director, Phillips’ handbag has an ever-changing assortment of the season’s hottest must-have products. Read below for her current necessities.

1. I always keep these two fusions of essential oils within reach. I use “Breathe In” prior to flying to ward off germs and clear my sinuses and the soothing lavender in “One For All” helps me relax and unwind after any long day.

This Works Two for the Road, $20, at thisworks.com

2. I always have a lip balm on me and I can’t resist this one. It has no preservatives at all (which is rare and makes a difference), and lots of top-grade monoi oil.

This Works Turbo Balm, $20, at thisworks.com

3. This bright green leather notebook is essential for making endless notes.

SMYTHSON of Bond Street PANAMA “Travels and Experiences” notebook in Emerald, $69, at symthsons.com

4. I must have a proper lipstick – at the moment it’s Chanel’s Rouge Allure in Luminous (no. 01), which is a brownish taupe.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lip Colour in luminous, $30, at chanel.com

5. A nail file is useful both for quick fixes and for thorough shining and buffing.

Kiss Nail File Buffer, $1.49, at www.ulta.com

6. I love to have a little peachy blusher on me to make me look brighter if I go straight out from the office.

Bobbi Brown Blush in Apricot 06, $22, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com

7. A really good blush brush.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Blush Brush, $43, at giorgioarmanibeauty.com

8. If I’m in Tokyo and it’s really humid, I love using these to keep me from looking shiny.

Shiseido Pureness Blotting Papers, $17, at www.sephora.com

9. It’s all about make-up boosters when I’m in a hurry and I swear by this. It’s not expensive and has just the right texture. They do a great dark green that looks nearly black.

Kohl and Contour pencil in Vert Inspire, $12.50, at www.ulta.com