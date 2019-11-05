Kathleen Lights Is Launching Her Own Nail Polish Brand After Messy Split With KL Polish

If you follow drama inside the beauty community, especially with influencers, you might have seen Kathleen Lights’ split from KL Polish last March. But she’s bounced back fast and less than a year later, we’re getting another nail polish line that’s all her: Lights Lacquer. We don’t know exactly what happened with Lights and KL Polish but the brand announced she was “leaving the chat” (or, the company) on Instagram. Then, Lights responded via YouTube. “Disappointing my subscribers is the last thing I ever want to do, which is why I know this is so important,” she said, explaining that she wasn’t the only owner of the company.

“There have been a lot of questions and concerns about KL Polish, things I have been reading for the past few weeks,” she continued. “The rumors are true. KL Polish is ending, but I don’t want you guys to worry.” It’s possible she didn’t want us thinking too much into it because she knew she’d be back with another nail polish line that’s totally her own. And that’s Lights Lacquer.

Here’s what we know so far. The first nail polish collection is called #Grlpwr. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, 7-free and made in the USA. The brush is short and paddle-shaped for easier polishing. The shades are surprisingly unique, ones we haven’t seen a million times. This green below is called #JEFA.

Lights shared a black-and-white photo of the first collection so we can see the names, but over on the Lights Lacquer page, she’s giving some really great teasers.

This metallic gold hue is called #GRLPWR.

This metallic black is #HBIC.

The full line drops November 7 on the Lights Lacquer website. We’ll update this post as soon as we know more.

