Kathie Lee And Hoda Bares All – Skips The Make Up Chair On The ‘Today Show’

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, also known as the talking heads of the fourth hour of NBC’s Today Show, weren’t about to let the lady once known as the Queen of Nice call them out.

After Rosie O’Donnell took to her radio show to claim Kathie Lee had more than a little face “work” done, Lee responded with a resounding, proverbial, “Oh no you didn’t,” and put her money where her lipstick free mouth is.

Kotb explained on this morning’s episode, “We’re used to having protection (via makeup).” To which Lee responded, “Looking in the monitor I know why.” That’s because the two plus-40 year olds went sans the makeup chair to prove O’Donnell wrong on the plastic surgery call, showing off Lee’s scar-free visage.

Rosie made an appearance on the show via Skype, and in what Kotb calls a move in the “sisterhood of solidarity,” went without a stitch of makeup as well. However, the former The View host explains she’s on radio and no one usually sees her all day so “she can have a zit and it doesn’t matter.”

But despite bravery on national television, we were one part cheering, one part shocked by the crystal clear HD sans makeup view. Wow, if this is what a professional makeup artist can do…

Check out the whole segment below and let us know if you think today’s make-up free episode was a stroke of women’s lib genius, or you’d rather your TV personalities hit up their makeup artists before going live.

Images and video from MSNBC.com