Katharine McPhee’s New Bright Blonde Hue

Katharine McPhee’s New Bright Blonde Hue

Megan McIntyre
by
Katharine McPhees New Bright Blonde Hue

Katharine McPhee recently decided she was Over It re: her sultry sleek brunette locks and swapped them for a babelicious new blonde hue. I think this is a classic case of a really well-done color treatment performed on someone whose natural coloring lends itself a bit better to a dark, dusky hue. See also: Kardashian, Kim.

What do you think? Is it a nish-nish (i.e., she should change it back), in the words of the sage Bruno? Or an ach-ya (i.e., she looks fab!)? Tell us in the comments!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

