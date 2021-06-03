Kate Winslet Is Glowing In The First Photos From Her New L’Oréal Paris Campaign

Kate Winslet is shedding her Mare of Eastown look (IYKYK) for a stunning new beauty campaign. Winslet is a new global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining the likes of Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Cindy Bruna and more. The first photos released by the brand show Winslet wearing a badass black suit with her warm blonde hair flowy down. Her face is naturally beautiful without a ton of makeup.

“Kate Winslet is a true icon—in film and as a strong woman—an empowering voice in our mission at L’Oréal Paris: believe in yourself so the next generation doesn’t doubt it for a moment,” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse,

global brand president L’Oréal Paris, said in a statement. “With her talent for elevating women’s stories and supporting those without a voice, Kate Winslet shares our reason for being at L’Oréal Paris. To encourage women to know their worth, celebrate their beauty and dare to be themselves.”

Winslet echoed the statement, explaining what this brand ethos means to her. “It’s taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws,” she said. “I’m delighted to join the L’Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it. Sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all…We all have moments like that, and that is what makes us all human. But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it.”

And if you think Winslet’s hair is looking better than ever, there’s a good reason for that. Her L’Oréal Paris Preference Hair Color campaign will be out later this month. We can’t wait for more and more Kate.