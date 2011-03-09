Kate Winslet Gets Naked for Lancôme (VIDEO)

We have all seen Kate Winslet get naked. At least, we’ve all watched that iconic scene in Titanic where she disrobes for Leonardo DiCaprio to sketch her, right? Well, Kate goes nude again in her latest ad campaign for Lancme, and I must admit it sort of takes you back to Jack and Rose with its sheerly romantic overtones.

In the ads, shot by Mario Testino, Kate models Lancme’s new lipstick collection,L’Absolu Nu. The video features the star in an immaculately white, glowing room, wearing nothing but a silky bedsheet as she coyly engages in a phone conversation. Watch her flirt with the camera and admire her perfect pout as she chooses from the palette of lipsticks in shades of nude and dusty rose perfect for Spring.After debuting a platinum, choppy cut on Vogue‘s April cover, and now starring nude in a major beauty campaign…it seems Kate will “never let go” of her undying star power anytime soon.