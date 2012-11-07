Get The Look: Kate Upton’s Vogue Italia Hair

Kate Upton shows off her glamorous side on the November cover of Vogue Italia. While many have described the model as all-American or girl-next-door in the past, she proved that she can slip into the Old Hollywood siren role very easily. The secret? Her hair.

Iconic hairstylist Oribe gave Upton a strong style for her first appearance on the magazine’s cover. “She looks very decadent and grown up,” Oribe said. “The shot really captures her in a beautiful way.” To create the look at home, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Prep wet hair with Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream ($49, oribe.com) and blow dry to reduce frizz.

Step 2: Spray your hair with a heat protectant spray, like Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray ($32, Oribe.com).

Step 3: Section off hair and wrap each piece around a one-inch curling iron before setting in a pin curl.

Step 4: Let the pin curls sit for 20 minutes, and then brush out the curls.

Step 5: Spray a dry shampoo, like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, Oribe.com), at the roots for fullness.

Step 6: Finish with a styling serum to aid with detailing in the front and to accentuate waves.

Will you be trying this glam hairstyle anytime soon?