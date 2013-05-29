News: Kate Upton Feuds With Victoria’s Secret; Zach Galifianakis Gets A Man-Makeover

Kate Upton is “furious” at Victoria’s Secret for reusing a 2011 photo of her in a recent catalog. Last year a model booker for the lingerie brand told the New York Times, “We would never use Kate…She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy.” — via NY Post

Major man-makeover! Actor Zach Galifianakis has shaved his signature bushy beard. — via Us Weekly

If you ask us, Nicole Kidman‘s hairstyles were the highlight of Cannes. Here’s a full 360 view of her major braids and ponytails. — via PopSugar Beauty

Are you following the 10 commandments of self-tanning? — via Lifestyle Mirror

Here’s everything you need to know about laser hair removal. — via Beauty High

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vidal Sassoon‘s iconic bob haircut, the Sassoon Salon New York Uptown is offering haircuts for the 1963 price of $7. Can’t make it to NY? Share a selfie for the chance to win $1,000 (that will buy you a few salon visits!). — via Vidal Sassoon Pro Series on Facebook