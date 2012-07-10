Kate Upton: Fat or Flawless?

Just as our society has begun to ease up (albeit not completely abandon) the pressures on women to be impossibly thin and gorgeous 24/7, someone decides to attack Kate Upton for not being the thinnest girl on the runway. For anyone unfamiliar with Kate, she’s been causing quite an uproar with women and men alike, really embodying the saying “Men want her and women want to be her” as a GQ cover girl and all around pop culture sensation. She’s blonde, tan, and has an ideal body, though the criteria for an “ideal” body these days is a bit blurred.

Yet despite becoming famous for her curves, Skinny Gossip, a “pro-skinny “blog, is all but waging war on Miss Upton. A recent posting featured the least flattering pictures available, calling her a “little piggy” with “huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition” who “confidently lumbers up the runway like there’s a buffet at the other end of it” — Skinny Gossip is taking no prisoners.

We are completely on the Kate Upton bandwagon. We’re saddened to think that in a society where women are becoming accepted at every size and becoming equals on most playing fields, that women would attack other women. Even in a culture where we’re so concerned with beauty, it’s critical to understand that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and there is no one definition of a beautiful woman. Kate Upton is one of the best examples of a woman who isn’t bone thin but who is still loved due to her curves, and this message is one that needs to be sent to girls growing up with societal pressures. Hopefully we’ll get to a point in our culture where people won’t be attacked by each other for how they look or what size jeans they wear. For now, all we can do is promote finding a way to look your personal best.

[Jezebel]