Kate Upton Announced As New Face of Bobbi Brown

Blonde bombshell Kate Upton, who became a household name after covering “Sports Illustrated” magazine and then landed herself in numerous ad campaigns and editorials (and a “Vogue” cover) has now just been announced as the face of Bobbi Brown.

In a new YouTube video released by the brand, Bobbi Brown talks about how Upton is so confident, and how that “confident beauty” is something that she loves about her. Brown also asks about her first experiences with modeling, and Upton admits it was tough at first, learning that the industry has “slim standards” and she had to accept herself and be true to herself. The two then gush about beauty secrets and role models (and how they are each others – so cute!). Watch the video above to learn more about the new collaboration, and the new face of the brand.

Katie Holmes was another fairly recent addition to the Bobbi Brown cosmetics house – their first celebrity face – and adding a blonde to round out the campaigns can’t hurt for a cosmetic company. We’re excited to see the ad imagery of course – what about you?