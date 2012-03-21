Kate Spade Nail Polish Collection To Debut In April

Summer is coming early with the launch of Kate Spade’s latest Poppy King collaboration. The beauty guru and lady behind Kate Spade’s Supercalifragilipstick, partnered with the colorful retailer to create a limited-edition travel nail polish set.

“I have long been waiting for the right reason to turn my eye from lipstick to nail polish and Deborah gave it to me!” said Poppy.

The collection is based off of the graphic prints of Florence Broadhurst, an Australian artist. “Florence Broadhurst was the perfect inspiration to have me design nail shades that spoke to the same female fun as lipstick,” she explained.

As the first nail polish collection for Kate Spade, the set includes four mini nail polishes in long lasting shades each named after Florence’s iconic patterns. Always ready for an impromptu manicure, the polishes come in mini stow-and-go bottles with whimsical names: Sea Foam Swirls (vintage pale blue), Solar Orange (bright hot orange), Watermelon Fingers (flirty watermelon pink), and Yellow Cockatoo (sunny yellow). President and Creative Director of Kate Spade, Deborah Lloyd said the nail polish collection is the perfect way to experiment with color this summer. “I love a bright nail with almost any look,” she said.

The set retails for $28 and will be available online and at Kate Spade New York locations in April.