The New ‘It’ Accessory: The Leather Ponytail Base From Kate Spade

Each season, Kate Spade delivers a stylish, city-chic look with a clean makeup look, pops of color, and typically, one focal point of the beauty look. Last season’s stand out was a white, silver and pink modern take on the French manicure, but for the Fall 2014 show, the hairstyle stole the show.

Created by hairstylist Tommy Buckett for Garnier USA, the models at Kate Spade got slick, straight ponytails with an edge: Leather. Tommy explained that he wanted the look to have an edge and not look so sweet, so the leather was the perfect cool accessory to toughen up an otherwise innocent ponytail.

To get the look, Tommy used Marvelous Oil to give the hair a smooth, sleek finish, pulling hair into a high ponytail at the top of the head, using a flat iron to get the hair perfectly sleek. When it came to making the hairline perfect, he used Garnier’s new Disorder Wax Spray that’s actually meant for men, to get the hair super tight and slick. “It doesn’t look tacky at all, plus it adds texture and a bit of shine, too. It may be for the boys, but you can steal their products, girls,” Tommy told us. After using the spray, Tommy applied more Marvelous Oil to the hair to give it extra shine.

“With this ponytail, you can wear it high or low, whatever your preference is. Not everyone wants to wear a high ponytail, you know? At the base, once I secure the ponytail, I’m using a little strip of leather, wrapping it around a couple of inches to really get the ponytail off the head to give it that real pony look. To secure it, I’m taking a pin with a black head and sticking it in the center all the way through to hold it,” Tommy explained. A simple accessory that we can add to a ponytail for a bit of edge? We’re sold.