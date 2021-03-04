Kate Somerville’s New Anti-Aging Cream Is Like A Facial In A Bottle

Although vaccines are rolling out and case numbers are approving throughout the country, many people—like me—don’t yet feel safe enough for personal services like facials. That’s why I’ve had to up my at-home skincare game, using products that mimic some of the services I’m used to getting. One that’s been helping? Kate Somerville’s new KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream. The anti-aging powerhouse is packed with ingredients my skin has been loving the past few weeks.

The new KateCeuticals line dropped a few weeks ago but I like to give products a real shot before I can say if they work or not. The peptide-powered system promises to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, as well as hydrate and plump the skin. The 3-piece line contains many of the ingredients Somerville uses at the Skin Health Experts Clinic in Los Angeles.

I needed a more hydrating moisturizer for winter so I swapped my usual with the Total Repair Cream. It contains the brand’s peptide-infused ceramide complex, as well as hyaluronic acid and squalane.

It didn’t take very long for me to notice how much smoother my skin felt. In just a few nights, I woke up with skin that looked more hydrated and less textured. I could actually feel how it smoothed out my dry patches. Plus, it made the fine lines on my forehead look less noticeable. For what it’s worth, I felt comfortable making a makeup video sans filters and think my skin looks pretty great.

I liked this new cream so much, I’m going to incorporate the rest of the KateCeuticals line into my routine. The Firming Serum with Hyaluronic Acid ($98 at Sephora) adds antioxidant power and the Lifting Eye Cream ($120 at Sephora) works to de-puff and diminish the look of dark circles.

While I appreciate every year I’m healthy and able to get older, I’m also appreciative of products that help me look just a bit fresher.