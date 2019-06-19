Kate Somerville Just Added Retinol to a Vitamin C Moisturizer and We’re Shook

Though we love both retinol and vitamin C in skincare, we always heard they don’t work so well together based on the pH/acidity of ascorbic acid. Kate Somerville is here to bust that myth wide open with the new +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer. Though the brand isn’t the only one helping disprove this long-thought idea; Paula’s Choice is another that knows retinol actually works in an acidic environment. That means these two magic ingredients just might be the skin-smoother you’ve been looking for.

Kate Somerville’s new launch is a nighttime formula that helps hydrate and brighten skin while you sleep, as well as smooth rough and uneven skin texture. While its ingredients are known their for powerful anti-aging properties, pretty much anyone with normal, oily or dry skin can benefit from both vitamin C and retinol. The former helps brighten uneven skin tone and the latter helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all while firming the skin.

If your skin is on the more dehydrated side like mine is, the addition of hyaluronic acid will be really helpful in replenishing moisturize and making skin look plump. Plus, there’s wild gooseberry extract, which the brand promises helps soothe any possible sensitivity to retinol or vitamin C. It can also help protect skin against free radicals like environmental pollutants.

The Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer retails for $90 and is available now on the brand’s website and at Ulta.

