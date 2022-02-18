Shoppers ‘Notice Fewer Wrinkles’ Thanks to This Firming Eye Cream That Makes Them ‘Look So Much Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Retinol is known for being one of the most effective anti-aging skincare ingredients of all time, since it can improve cell turnover and increase collagen production. Essentially, it minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your complexion looking fresher and more youthful. It’s no wonder why brands can’t stop making products with the ingredient.

Because retinol has a reputation for being harsh (it’s not if you use it correctly!!), skincare brands haven’t taken full advantage of its potential. They mostly just opt for face products, rather than targeting specific problem areas in more sensitive spots, like the under eyes.

Enter: Kate Somerville’s +Retinol Firming Eye Cream. The formula is designed to help improve skin elasticity, fade dark spots, even out texture and combat visible signs of aging.

In addition to all of this eye cream’s anti-aging benefits, it’s also a supremely good hydrator thanks to the hyaluronic acid in its formula. The packaging is also a key part of what makes this product so good. It has a gold applicator tip that massages the cream deep into your skin. So long, fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet!

“I was struggling with finding a product that would tighten the bags under my eyes and take away the dark circles,” wrote one shopper who gave it a five-star rating. “This product did that and my eyes look so much younger now.” Grab your tube of this wrinkle-erasing eye cream for $98.

Perhaps one of the best parts is that you can use this eye cream during the day, instead of just at night like most retinols call for. Just be sure to apply SPF after using the cream, as retinol has the potential to increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Dab this eye cream on every other night and no more than four times a week to get the best results possible. The brand also advises you to only use one product that contains retinol per day, since it can be such a potent ingredient.

“After three weeks, I’m starting to notice fewer wrinkles. Love the applicator, it feels cool and soothing,” wrote one shopper.

On top of retinol and hyaluronic acid, the formula also contains lime pearl (a natural alpha hydroxy acid known for its ability to rejuvenate the look of skin), along with palm, cotton and linseed seed oils that boost the product’s anti-aging effects.

“This has become a staple in my skincare routine! I have tried other eye-firming products from comparable competitors, but keep coming back to this cream. It hydrates and firms my sensitive eye area,” wrote another reviewer.

It’s time to ditch your eye cream that barely shows any improvement, and swap it for Kate Somerville’s +Retinol Firming Eye Cream. If there’s one product to splurge on, it’s this one.