Kate Somerville’s Celeb-Loved ExfoliKate Line Is On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

What do Drew Barrymore, Olivia Culpo and Meghan Markle have in common? They’ve all credited Kate Somerville’s skincare as one of the reasons for their gorgeous skin. Now, you can get in on the action at a serious discount. Kate Somerville’s popular ExfoliKate line is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021. A whopping 10 products from Kate Somerville are 30 percent off for just the two days of the event.

Here’s why the ExfoliKate line is such a favorite. Exfoliating is the key to minimizing fine lines, acne, visible pores and dryness. But you can’t just grab any ‘ol scrub and rub way at your dermis or you’ll damage your skin barrier. Kate Somerville products have the efficacious formulas you need with even the most sensitive skin in mind. For example, the popular Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is like a facial in a bottle for all skin types but those with more sensitive skin will get the payoff in just one minute minimizing irritation. You can cater each product right for your own skin.

It’s hard to choose which ExfoliKate products to purchase so we’re breaking down some of our favorites, below, as well as a few from the other collections. You really cannot go wrong.

ExfoliKate Cleanser

This daily cleanser features AHAs and fruit enzymes to gently remove dirt, oil and makeup.

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

If you can’t get to Kate Somerville’s clinic in Los Angeles, this treatment is the next best thing. Lactic acid and fruit enzymes exfoliate skin in just 1-2 minutes. Use it once a week for glowing skin and clear pores.

ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer

This daily facial moisturizer hydrates and soothes with Napol Cactus fruit extract and hyaluronic acid, while glycolic and lactic acid gently exfoliate.

EradiKate Acne Treatment

Switching gears to the EradiKate line, this nighttime spot treatment uses 10 percent sulfur, zinc oxide and BHAs to shrink an active pimple and minimize future breakouts.

Wrinkle Warrior

Or maybe you’re looking for something to target fine lines and wrinkles? Choose this serum and moisturizer in one for its hydrating and wrinkle-smoothing power with HA³, amino acids and glucosamine.