This Wrinkle Treatment Saves Shoppers a Trip to The Plastic Surgeon—& It’s Majorly Discounted

Interested in wrinkle reduction but not quite ready to go under the needle? Before you book that pricey filler appointment you may want to give this at-home alternative a try.

Kate Somerville’s DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment is a clinically tested at-home oxygen facial that delivers instant hydration in just one use. This booster utilizes a mix of hyaluronic acid, oxygen and botanical extracts to visually (and instantly) plump the skin.

Shoppers say “just a few sprays” is all it takes to see results. “It has completely softened my fine lines around my eyes and filled in and softened the wrinkles and dents in my forehead,” exclaimed one reviewer. “It smells and feels great!”

Traditional Oxygen facials at a spa typically range from $75 and $150 for just one treatment. While a little self-indulgence can be nice, the Kate Somerville wrinkle treatment is a wallet-conscious way to treat yourself, especially since it’s on sale for 30 percent off thanks to Nordstrom’s winter clearance event.

DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment

Skin dehydration and dryness can cause and enhance the appearance of wrinkles. Keeping the skin hydrated is a great way to slow the signs of aging and mask the appearance of fine lines.

This oxygen facial takes this practice one step further by pairing together the long-lasting effects of hyaluronic acid and oxygen to leave the skin looking visibly nourished and refined after just one use. Think of it as a deep breath for your skin. Oxygen-focused skincare helps the skin soak up nutrients and plays well with hyaluronic acid. Basically, this treatment is a match made in hydrated heaven.

Nordstrom shoppers love the product and this sale is a great low-stakes time to give it a try. Some buyers have likened the products’ effects to that of returning from a vacation.

“Dermaquench Liquid Lift is truly a life-changer,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This product is so lightweight, it’s hard to believe that I can get these results. My skin looks refreshed and smooth just after one use. The glow lasts all day.”

It’s so effective that one shopper advised that with it, you could “save a trip to the plastic surgeon.” Cutting out invasive procedures? Check, please.

“Transformational product that is saving me from having fillers,” wrote one reviewer. “Within a few weeks, I noticed the folds by my mouth had plumped and filled. I’m working on the skin underneath on my neck, where the tightness is going away. And, it’s happening.”

The mask is easy to use and no assembly is required—thank goodness. For optimal results, the mask should be used morning and night. Before the first use, simply shake up the bottle and give a few sprays to prime the applicator. This reduces the risk of any gunky misfires. Then, apply the product directly into the skin and massage it all the way in. The mask should be used post-cleansing and exfoliating and pre-moisturizing for best results.

In conclusion, this mask is a great way to save your coin and plump your skin from the comfort of your own home. So why not try it out while it’s on discount?